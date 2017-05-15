Drive in Jhenaidah; 44 held

JHENAIDAH : In separate drives in different parts of the district from Sunday night to Monday morning, police arrested 44 accused including three activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on various charges, reports UNB.

Additional superintendent of police Azbahar Ali Sheikh said they conducted the special drive in six upazilas of the district and arrested them on various charges.

Among the arrestees, three were Jamaat men, he added.