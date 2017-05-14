Drive conducted at city’s Raintree Hotel : Simultaneous raids on 6 city showrooms of Apan Jewellers

DHAKA : Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials on Sunday conducted a drive at the city’s Raintree Hotel where the alleged rape incident of two university girls took place, reports UNB.

Dr. Moinul Khan, Director General (DG) of CIID, said that a team of Customs Intelligence and Investigation started the drive in the morning and seized 10 bottles of foreign liquor from a room of the hotel.

On the other hand, CIID officials on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids on six city showrooms of Apan Jewellers, owned by Dildar Ahmed, father of prime accused of the Banani rape case Shafat Ahmed.

Six teams of Customs Intelligence conducted the drives at six outlets of the jewellery brand in Mouchack, Gulshan, Uttara, and Banani areas in the city, said its deputy director Saifur Rahman.

Earlier, CIID formed a two-member probe committee to investigate the sources of wealth of Dildar.

The victims, who were “raped” in the hotel in Banani on March 28, gave their judicial statements before a court in Dhaka in the case on Thursday.

One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people.

Of the accused, Shafat and Nayeem were sued for raping the two female university students while Shadman Sakif, 24, Shafat’s driver Billal, 26, and his unnamed bodyguard for abetting in the crime.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff along with her friend went to the residential hotel at Banani to attend the birthday party of Shafat around 9pm on March 28.

The two prime accused-Shafat and Nayeem-confined them to two rooms of the hotel at gunpoint after the rooftop birthday party was over at midnight. The two girls were made to drink liquor before being raped. Shafat raped the plaintiff while Nayem her friend.

Shafat’s driver Billal filmed the incident, she said in the FIR adding that they got introduced with Shafat and Nayeem through Shadman Sakif.