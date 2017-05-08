Dr Wazed’s death anniversary today

RANGPUR : The eighth death anniversary of noted nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s husband Dr M A Wazed Miah will be observed in a befitting manner today, reports BSS.

Dr Wazed Smriti Sangsad (DWSS), Dr Wazed Foundation, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies and family of Dr Wazed have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the death anniversary.

Talking to BSS , General Secretary of DWSS and senior journalist Saiful Islam Jahangir said the organisation will observe the death anniversary of Dr Wazed through various programmes at Dr Wazed’s paternal village Fatehpur and in Rangpur city.

The programmes include offering Fateha and placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in Fatehpur village under Pirganj upazila at 9am.

After Asr prayers, milad mahfil and special munajats will be held at Keramotia Mosque in Rangpur city seeking eternal peace for Dr Wazed and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul and their other family members.

A memorial discussion on Dr Wazed will be arranged at Shilpokola Academy auditorium in the city at 7:30 pm with President of DWSS Professor Dr Hamidul Haque Khandker in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wahiduzzaman and President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Abul Kashem will attend the discussion as the chief and special guests respectively.

General Secretary of DWSS Saiful Islam Jahangir will deliver welcome speech while senior members will discuss on the life and works of the internationally reputed nuclear scientist in the discussion.

The district and city units of AL will arrange milad mahfil and discussion on the life and works of Dr Wazed at district AL office here with Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

General Secretary of district AL Advocate Rejaul Karim Raju, Office Secretary Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, city AL President Shafiur Rahman, its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal and senior leaders of AL and its front organisations will address.

Pirganj upazila AL, Dr Wazed Foundation and family members of Dr Wazed will place wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed, offer Fateha, organise doa mahfil, special munajats and discussion in Fatehpur village on the occasion.