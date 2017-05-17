Dhaka seeks duty free market access to US

DHAKA : The third round of Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting between Bangladesh and the United States concluded here today with a call for forging trade and investment relations for mutual benefits of the two countries, reports BSS.

During the daylong meeting, Bangladesh sought duty free market access to the US in line with WTO’s Bali Ministerial decision. “We have sought duty and quota free market access to the US because it has been offering such facilities to other LDCs,” said commerce secretary Shubhashish Bose who led the 21-member Bangladesh team in the meeting held at the state guest house Padma.

Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs Mark Linscott led the 15-member team of the US, said a commerce ministry media release.

Briefing journalists after the meeting Bose said the Bangladesh team also requested the US to simplify its procedures so that Bangladesh can get access to the service sector of the US and export nurses and midwives.