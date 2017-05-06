Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar linked with wide-bodied aircraft

COX’S BAZAR : The landing of “Meghdoot”, a widebodied Biman bangladesh’s Boing 737-800 craft carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other passengers, matrked the operatinilisation of Cox’s Bazar International Airport as an expanded aviation facility, reports BSS.

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh’s “Meghdooot” landed at the airport in the country’s premier tourist beach town in the southeastern tip of the country yesterday morning.

The event, officials said, also marked the beginning of movement of wide-bodied aircraft on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route.

The Prime Minister formally launched the operation of wide-bodied aircraft on the expanded runway of the aviation facility as she reached Cox’s Bazar on a daylong visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 17 development projects.

Housing and Public Works Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak were present on the occasion.

Officials said Biman Bangladesh will operate at least one wide-bodied Boeing plane in every week on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route for facilitating the tourists thus will ultimately promote tourism in the country.