Dhaka, Berlin sign 2 deals to promote workers’ safety in BD Germany to provide 7mn euro grant

DHAKA : Bangladesh and Germany on Monday signed two bilateral agreements – Financial Cooperation (FC) and Technical Cooperation (TC) – on the financing of environment and safety retrofits in the readymade garment (RMG) sector, reports UNB.

Additional secretary (Europe Wing), Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance Muhammad Alkama Siddiqui, and German Ambassador in Dhaka Thomas Prinz signed the agreements respectively.

The project is a joint development effort by France, Germany, and the European Union (EU), according to German Embassy in Dhaka.

Germany will provide an amount of 7 million euro as grant through KfW, a German government-owned development bank, (4 million) and GIZ (3 million) in this regard.

The objectives of the project are to enhance the capacity of the selected commercial banks to better address the funding needs of the RMG factories and support RMG factories in bridging the knowledge gap regarding investments and remediation upgrades and also supporting the actual implementation of these investments.

This will enable an effective utilisation of the credit and promote workers’ safety and help improve environmental standards in the RMG sector, said the German Embassy.