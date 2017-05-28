Dhaka assures continued support to UN for world peace

DHAKA : The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers will be observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world to honour the memories of the UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives for the cause of peace, reports UNB.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Sunday assuring Bangladesh’s continued support to the United Nations for the ‘protection and promotion’ of world peace.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors of military and police peacekeepers to the UN.

Bangladesh lost a total of 133 peacekeepers since 1989, the year it had started sending peacekeepers to conflict-stricken countries to establish peace there, according to the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations.

“I hope Bangladesh’s peacekeepers will uplift the glory and play an important role in establishing world peace, harmony and amity in the days to come,” Hamid said in his message.

He said utmost sincerity along with professionalism of Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been playing a vital role in achieving the glory.

“I pay my deep tribute to the memory of the peacekeepers who made the supreme sacrifices for upholding world peace. I pray for the salvation of the departed souls,” said the President.

Hamid said Bangladesh has emerged as a country of peace and communal harmony around the world. “The peacekeepers of Bangladesh have been able to attain credibility by dint of their highest standard of professionalism, devotion and bravery since their first engagement to UN Peacekeeping Operations in 1988.”

He said Bangladesh’s image has brightened in international arena for the outstanding contributions of peacekeepers and they have been able to establish their dignity and honour.

The Prime Minister in her message said the Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been working relentlessly to establish peace and harmony in various conflicting areas of the world.

“They’re now highly praised worldwide by displaying their high standard of professionalism, courage and dedication to establish world peace and harmony,” she said.

She hoped that the Bangladeshi peacekeepers will contribute more in the future days with their highest standard of professionalism and honesty. “They’ll further brighten the image of Bangladesh in the international arena.”

Both the President and the Prime Minister conveyed their heartiest congratulations and felicitations to all members of the UN peacekeepers, including Bangladesh. They also wished the ‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2017’ a grand success.

UN offices, alongside Member States and non-governmental organisations, will arrange events to honour the fallen peacekeepers on the day.

While the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is on May 29, the organisation on Wednesday held ceremonies to pay tributes to the more than 3,500 people who have died on duty since 1948 and acknowledge the dedication and courage of those serving on the ground.

Three peacekeepers of Bangladesh who laid down their lives while serving in the UN peace operations last year were honored by awarding ‘Dag Hammarsould Medal’ along with other 117 personnel of 43 peacekeepers contributing countries at the United Nations.