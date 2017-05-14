‘Density zoning’ incorporated in DAP to make Dhaka livable

DHAKA : The government has included ‘density zoning’ in the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk), aiming to reduce pressure of population in the capital and make DAP a pro-people one through correcting its errors, reports UNB.

According to an official document, the government has included the ‘density zoning’ in the 20-year DAP (2016-2035) for the first time in the country. “Under density zoning, there’ll be a process of identifying area-wise population density, the usage of land as per population density and putting emphasis on providing civic amenities. There’ll be a realistic mega-plan taking all these things into consideration,” the document says.

Taking the urban planning under consideration, DAP will identify specific land use, aiming to provide safe accommodation for the future generation, according to the document.

This land utilisation included development of residential, commercial and industrial plots with amusement park, playground, lake, cultural circle, educational institutions, hospitals, community centers and some other things necessary to fulfill social needs. “Steps are being taken under DAP to preserve respective characteristics of different areas,” the document mentions.

To give mass people a scope to involve themselves directly in formulating the plan, a public hearing was organised. “Taking the opinions and views of mass people, DAP will be implemented in the future,” it says.

Participatory Rapid Appraisal (PRA) sessions and view exchange meetings are being held in various parts of Dhaka city to ensure the participation of mass people, local MPs, ward commissioners, chairmen of the pourasavas, and representatives of different professional bodies, environmentalists, NGOs and civil society in formulating the plan.

“The PRA sessions will help identify the area-wise problems and find out the possible solutions,” the document says adding that steps are being taken to implement the DAP with coordination of other government bodies.

Meanwhile, the government has taken steps to widen the narrow roads in Old Dhaka, through providing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) facilities taking the opinions of ward commissioners of Old Dhaka and locals and incorporating those in the DAP.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (zoning floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.

According to the Dhaka Metropolitan Building (Construction, Development, Preservation and Removal) Rules, 2008, there are scopes to give FAR facility by giving space to the road.

The Dhaka Structure Plan of Rajuk has mentioned the necessity of taking a detailed plan of rehabilitation in Old Dhaka identifying the places that need redevelopment and preservation.

Rajuk has planned to take Urban Redevelopment Project (URP) for constructing high-rise buildings equipped with all facilities using limited spaces. “This will be taken after selecting various sites and incorporating the opinions of inhabitants,” the official document reads.

The main objective of this project is to give relief to the people of the densely populated areas having hundreds of vulnerable buildings.