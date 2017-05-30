Cyclone ‘Mora’ weakens after landfall: Met office

DHAKA, – The cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ has gradually weakened and now lying over Rangamati region and adjoining areas as a land deep depression, reports BSS.

In the latest special bulletin, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said “Cox’s Bazar and Khepupara radar observation indicate that the coast crossing severe cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ moved northwards and crossed Cox’s Bazar – Chittagong coast near Kutubdia from 6 am to noon today and weakened gradually”.

“It now lies over Rangamati region and adjoining area as a land deep depression,” it added.

The storm is likely to move in a northerly direction further and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.

Under the influence of land depression steep pressure gradient persists over north-bay. Gusty or squally wind with rain or thunder showers is likely to continue over north-bay, the coastal districts and maritime ports of Bangladesh, it said.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till 9 pm today.

They are also advised to proceed with caution afterwards, the bulletin added.

Earlier, the powerful cyclone packing winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour (kph) hit northeastern coastlines after overnight evacuation of thousands of people to safety and started crossing Cox’s Bazar-Chittagong coast near Kutubdia at 6:00 am.