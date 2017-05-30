Cyclone ‘Mora’ leaves 7 dead in Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati

DHAKA : At least seven people were killed in Cox’s Bazar and Rangamati districts as severe cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ hit Cox’s Bazar-Chittagong coast near Kutubdia on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

In Cox’s Bazar, four people were killed as tree collapsed on them in Chakaria and Sadar upazilas while a panicked woman, Mariam Begum, died of cardiac arrest at a cyclone centre at Jetty Ghat No 6 of the district town, deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar M Ali Hossain told reporters.

The four deceased were identified as Rahmatullah, 50, of East Domkhali, Sayera Khatun, 50, of East Borohaula in Chakaria upazila, Abdul Hanif, 40, of Pekua upazila and Shahina Akhter, 10, of Islambad in Sadar upazila.

Besides, 20,000 houses were damaged during the cyclone, said the DC adding that they could not yet assess the total losses in damages caused by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the administration has provided 100 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 1 lakh for the cyclone-affected people.

In Rangamati, a schoolgirl, Zahida Sultana Nahima, and a woman, Hajera Begum, were killed in Asambasti and Vedvedi areas of Sadar upazila as tree branches fell on them in the morning, said officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station Abdur Rashid.

Besides, over 200 houses were damaged in the district town and electricity connections were snapped during the storm.

In Bagerhat, nearly 34,000 people of four upazilas-Sharankhola, Morelganj, Rampal and Mongla upazilas-who took shelter in asylum centres, returned home on Tuesday afternoon as the cyclone is weakening gradually, deputy commissioner of Bagerhat Tapan Kumar Bishwas told UNB.

The loading and unloading of goods at Mongla port which was suspended on Monday resumed around 3pm on Tuesday, said chairman of Mongla Port Authority Navy Commodore AKM Faruk Hasan.

The gusty winds and heavy rains in the coastal districts of Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar, triggered by the landfall of powerful severe cyclonic storm, are likely to continue for 12 hours though the cyclone has weakened.

Earlier, the storm made a landfall around 6am packing a speed of 89 Kph rising up to 117 Kph in gusts or squalls in Cox’s Bazar district town and within 64 Kms of the cyclone centre.

It later moved towards Chittagong around 7:30am and crossed the coastal areas around 10:30am.