Court accepts charge-sheet against 6 in blogger Ananta murder

SYLHET : A court here on Tuesday accepted the charge-sheet submitted by police against six accused in a case filed over blogger Ananta Bijoy Das murder, reports UNB.

Sylhet Metropolitan Session Judge Akbar Hossain Mridha accepted the charge-sheet and fixed May 23 for framing charges against the accused.

The charge-sheeted accused are Abul Hossain, 25, Foysal Ahmed, 25, Mamunur Rashid, 25, Mannan Yahiya alias Mannan Rahi alias AB Mannan Yahia alias Ibne Moin, 24, Abul Khayer Rashid Ahmed, 25, Safiur Rahman Farabi alias Farabi Safiur Rahman, 30.

On January 18 last, Arman Ali, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), submitted a supplementary charge-sheet against six accused and exempting 10 others, including journalist Idris, from the case.

Blogger Ananta, also an activist of Sylhet Ganajagaran Manch, was hacked to death by a group of assailants in broad daylight at Subidbazar Bankalapara in the city on May 12, 2015.

On May 13, Rateshwar Das, elder brother of Ananta Bijoy, filed a case against four people with the Airport Police Station.

Ananta Bijoy was also a writer in the ‘Mukto-Mona blog’, founded by blogger Avijit Roy – who had been murdered two and a half months ago after he came home from the USA.