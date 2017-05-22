Country now under one person’s rule, alleges BNP

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that Bangladesh is now in the grip of one person’s rule under the cover of democracy, reports UNB.

“The country’s people are now passing through their worst-ever time as there’s no democracy here. Those who are running the country have worn the masks of democracy. In fact, the country is now under the rule of a person,” he said. The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a views-exchange meeting of their party’s Dhaka south city unit at a city hotel.

Fakhrul alleged that the government has taken the country’s people hostage by ‘snatching’ their all human and democratic rights. “There’s no accountability. There’s a name-only parliament with a domestic opposition. But public issues aren’t discussed there.”

He called upon the leaders and activists of the BNP Dhaka south city unit to get ready for a movement to free the country’s people from the ‘misrule’ of the current regime.

The BNP leader came down hard on the government for raiding their chairperson’s office without any reason. “The attack on Khaleda Zia’s office is tantamount to an attack on democracy and the country’s people.”

He voiced concern over regular arrest of their party leaders and activists from Nayapaltan area by the law enforcers without any valid ground.

Fakhrul urged the government to stop its repressive acts and allow the opposition to carry out their political activities.