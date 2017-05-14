Construction of Khulna-Mongla Railway Line going in full swing

KHULNA: Construction of Railway Bridge on Rupsha River and Mongla-Khulna Railway line is going on in full swing, reports BSS.

Executive Engineer of Railway Bridge project Abdur Rahim told BSS yesterday, construction of Khulna-Mongla Railway Line has begun from both Khulna and Mongla side of the project area from the first week of January this year.

A total of 6 km construction has been completed from Khulna side while at least 23 km construction from Mongla side out of its total 65 km Railway Line, he said.

Earlier, land requisition, survey, soil test and mud digging has been completed and construction of Railway Bridge on Rupsha River is continuing, he said, adding that Railway Bridge will be connected one side with Putimari road at the west bank of the River while other side will be connected with Rupsha road at the east bank of the River. He, however, said, at least 718 acres of land was acquired for Khulna- Mongla Railway line and at least 70 percent affected land owners has already been paid their compensation and rest will be paid very soon after scrutiny of their land deed.