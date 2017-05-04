Concerted efforts necessary to free society from crime and militancy

NETRAKONA: Speakers here have underscored for concerted efforts of public representatives, officers and law-enforcing agencies to keep our society free from all sorts of crimes, corruption, fundamentalism and militancy, reports BSS.

This views was expressed at a meeting on “Law and order situation and flood situation of Netrakona district” at the conference room of Netrakona DC office on Wednesday.

The Secretary of Public Security Division of Ministry of Home Affairs Dr. Kamaluddin Ahmed said, “All of us irrespective of cast, creed and religion should come forward to extend cooperation to the administrative machineries and law-enforcing agencies to free our society from crimes, corruption and militancy”. He was addressing the meeting as chief guest

Chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) of Netrakona Dr. Musfiqur Rahman, the meeting was addressed, among others, by divisional commissioner of Mymensingh division GM. Saleuddin , deputy inspector general (DIG) of police,

Mymensingh Range Chowdhury Abdullah AL-Mamun, chairman of Netrakona Zila parishad Prasanta Kumar Ray, president of district Awami League Motiur Rahman Khan, commander of district Muktijoddha Sangsad Nurul Amin, war-wounded freedom fighter Osman Gani Talukder and general secretary of Netrakona Press Club Shamolendu Paul.

The home ministry secretary Dr. Kamaluddin also issued instructions to the district administration and concerned

public representatives for closely monitoring the on-going relief operations and distribution of rice and money under Vulnerable Group development (VGD) program and selling of rice at fair prices under OMS programs of the government so that none could get opportunity for misappropriating the government allocated relief goods or money and VGD and open market sale (OMS) rice.

He also gave directives to the law-enforcing agencies to keep round the clock vigilance in the flood-hit Haor areas of the district for maintaining law and order and averting any trouble or untoward incident there.

Later, Dr. Kamaluddin visited different flood-hit areas in Barhatta upazila of the district and distributed relief materials among the flood-victims there.