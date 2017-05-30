College teacher killed in Satkhira road crash

SATKHIRA : A college teacher was killed in a road accident in new market area of the district town on Monday evening, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Gobinda Das, 50, a teacher of Geography Department at Asasuni Degree College, Satkhira and son of Nirmal Kumar Das, hailing from Saihati village, Kaliganj upazila of the district.

