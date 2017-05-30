SATKHIRA : A college teacher was killed in a road accident in new market area of the district town on Monday evening, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Gobinda Das, 50, a teacher of Geography Department at Asasuni Degree College, Satkhira and son of Nirmal Kumar Das, hailing from Saihati village, Kaliganj upazila of the district.
College teacher killed in Satkhira road crash
