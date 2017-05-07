College admission process begins Tuesday

DHAKA : The online application process for admission into private and government colleges under 2017-18 academic session will begin across the country on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The Education Ministry issued the college admission policy-2017 on Sunday.

The admission seekers will have to apply through online and SMS mentioning names of 10 colleges as per their choice. Besides, they can also apply by sending SMS from any number of teletalk mobile from May 9-26. They can submit their application through