‘Clear arrears of sacked Inqilab journos by 72 hrs’

DHAKA : Journalists leaders on Wednesday asked the Daily Inqilab editor to clear the arrears of the journalists, who were recently terminated from the newspaper, within 72 hours, threatening to go on a movement, reports UNB.

The ultimatum came from a protest rally held in front of the Inqilab Bhaban in Motijheel demanding that wages and other allowances of the retrenched journalists be paid immediately.

“If he (Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin) doesn’t clear the payment by this time, we’ll announce a tougher protest programme,” said Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Shaban Mahmud. He threatened to lay siege to Bahauddin’s residence if the demand is not met by the deadline, saying he will be held responsible for any untoward situation.

Shaban Mahmud also said the DUJ will announce programmes against the editors and owners of other newspapers who did not pay the salaries and allowances of their sacked employees.

Presided over by DUJ Vice-president Atikur Rahman Chowdhury, the rally was addressed, among others, by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Sakhawat Hossain Badsha, Jatiya Press Club Joint Secretaries Kuddus Afrad and Elias Khan, BFUJ Joint Secretary General Amiya Ghatak Pulak and DRU General Secretary Mursalin Nomani.