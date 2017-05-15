CIID summons Apan Jewellers, Raintree Hotel owners

DHAKA : Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) asked the owners ofApan Jewellers and Raintree Hotel to appear before it on Wednesday, reports UNB.

They have been asked to appear before it at the headquarters of CIID in the city’s Kakrail area by 11am with valid documents, said Dr Moinul Khan, CIID Director General (DG).

They will be interrogated over the jewelry and liquor seized on Sunday, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, CIID teams in separate drives seized 286 kilograms of gold and 61 grams of diamond without valid documents from Gulshan, Uttara, Mowchal and Shimanta Square branches of Apann Jewellers.

The team of sealed off a branch of the jewellery brand at Suvastu Tower in Gulshan as they found it locked.

Besides, another team of CIID seized 10 bottles of foreign liquor from a room of Raintree hotel on Sunday.