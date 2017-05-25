Charge-sheet over Gulshan attack any day: Minister

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said charges in the case filed over the militant attack on Holey Artisan Bakery will be submitted any day, reports UNB.

“The process of filing a charge-sheet in the case is at the final stage,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by its president Shinichi Kitaoka, at his ministry.

Twenty-two people, including seven Japanese, were killed in the terror attack on the restaurant on July 1 last year. Mentioning that the families of the Japanese victims wanted to know through the JICA delegation about the progress of the trial process, the minister said, “I told them that our judiciary is fully independent. I hope there’ll be speedy trial and the victims will get justice.”

He continued, “I assured them that four people were sentenced to death over the Kunio Hoshi murder and the trial in other cases filed for killing the Japanese nationals will be held speedily.” He said the delegation expressed its satisfaction over the security provided by the government to its ongoing projects in Bangladesh and assured that they will continue with their efforts here, he said. “We’re providing security for the JICA projects and a Deputy Inspector General of Policeis on the focal point.”

Replying to a query, Asaduzzaman said Japan has not imposed any condition over the security measures.

About Finance Minister AMA Muhith’s recent comments that Japan’s concern over security was not completely over, he said they did not express any such concern to the ministry. Bangladesh Ambassadorto Japan Rabab Fatima was also present.