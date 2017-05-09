CCC mayor Sakku gets bail

DHAKA : A court here on Tuesday granted bail to Monirul Haque Sakku, the newly elected mayor of Comilla City Corporation (CCC) till May 24, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports UNB.

Md Jahedul Kabir, acting judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court passed the order after his lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder, asked for bail on behalf of Sakku.

The newly elected mayor is scheduled to take oath on May 11.

Earlier on April 18, the court issued an arrest warrant against Sakku.