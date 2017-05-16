Case filed over medicine seizure from SBMCH ward

BARISAL : A case has been filed in connection with the recovery of huge medicines from the female medicine ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

SBMCH Director SM Sirajul Islam filed the case against nurse Bilkis Jahan, also in-charge of the ward, and office assistant Shefali Begum with Kotwali Police Station on Monday, said Sirajul, reports UNB.

Meanwhile, the six-member probe committee formed with hospital deputy director Dr M Abdul Kadir as its chief to look into the accounts of medicine inventory and distribution at the female medicine ward submitted its report to the authorities on Monday noon, he said.

In its report, the probe panel observed that not only nurses and employees of the hospital were involved in the medicine smuggling, but also officials and employees of the sub-store might have been involved in the scandal, Sirajul said.

Noting that there was also negligence of duty, it recommended departmental inquiry, the hospital director said. Huge government medicines were found floating in a pond of the staff quarters of the SBMCH on Friday (May 12) morning.