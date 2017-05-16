Case filed over medicine seizure from SBMCH ward

Barisal: A case has been filed in connection with the recovery of huge medicines from the female medicine ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), reports UNB.

SBMCH Director SM Sirajul Islam filed the case against nurse Bilkis Jahan, also in-charge of the ward, and office assistant Shefali Begum with Kotwali Police Station on Monday, said Sirajul.

Meanwhile, the six-member probe committee formed with hospital deputy director Dr M Abdul Kadir as its chief to look into the accounts of medicine inventory and distribution at the female medicine ward submitted its report to the authorities on Monday noon, he said.