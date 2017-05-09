Can’t afford to be unprepared for next global emergency: Dr Nabarro

DHAKA : Dr David Nabarro, a candidate to be the next Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has outlined his immediate actions if successful in the election on May 23, reports UNB.

“We cannot afford to be unprepared for the next global emergency,” he was quoted as saying in a message UNB received on Tuesday.

Dr Nabarro, who recently visited Bangladesh to seek support, has the experience on the ground, in communities and running international crisis responses to ensure that ‘WHO is ready to respond promptly’ when, not if, the next crisis hits.

With just over two weeks until the vote at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, this is a role Dr Nabarro has been training for his entire life – a career path that has seen him work across 50 countries, north and south, east and west. He has responded to the needs of people with malaria, HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis as well as pioneering a global movement on improving nutrition across 59 countries.

As Director-General Dr Nabarro wants to set out a unifying vision for the WHO so it is ready to take on the challenges of the 21st century and ensures that no one is left behind. Using his experience as the United Nations’ Special Envoy on Ebola and Chair of WHO’s Advisory Group on Outbreak and Emergency Reform, Dr Nabarro said he will ensure that WHO’s responses to outbreaks and emergencies offer dependable and impartial action in the face of disease outbreaks. The focus is on supporting communities and nations to take rapid effective action.

Dr Nabarro will also focus on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), currently responsible for 70 percent of all deaths across the world. He will bring together governments, NGOs, academics and the private sector as a unifying force to stem this epidemic and reduce suffering. He is also committed to addressing the stigma of mental health, including depression which affects a staggering 300 million people globally.

“Meanwhile, we continue to fight a global epidemic of chronic diseases. They are killing more than 40 million people a year. As Director-General, I will champion prevention – it makes absolute sense to invest in preventing and reducing the long-term suffering and costs associated with conditions such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease,” said Dr Nabarro.

“My goal is for everyone, everywhere to have universal access to the health care they need, especially women and children. WHO’s role is to provide rapid and high quality support to governments and their citizens. Countries should know what to expect and receive it promptly. These are my commitments should I be elected Director-General,” he said.