Canadian court describes BNP again as “Terror Organization”

DHAKA : A Canadian Federal Court has described BNP again as a terror organization as it denied asylum prayer of a BNP leader for the party’s role in triggering violence and vandalism to enforce a protracted nationwide hartal in Bangladesh, according to Canada based media, reports BSS.

Federal Court Judge Justice Fothergill made the remark and dismissed asylum petition of the BNP activist for judicial review of the immigration authorities’ decision on May 12, according to a the Canada based online portal, notundesh.com, saying they have obtained the written copy of the verdict.

It said the court upheld a previous Canadian immigration authority decision saying the petitioner is member of such a political party that engages, has engaged or will engage in acts of terrorism.

According to the report the judge said he did not find any wrong in the immigration authority’s decision as BNP was well aware of the impact of the “hartal” as they enforced it with an intension.

The judge said the BNP’s consistent use of hartals and their resulting incidences of violence led the immigration officer in reaching a logical conclusion that BNP is a terror organization.

Justice Fothergill not only dismissed the judicial review plea but also binned SA’s petition seeking to appeal against the verdict to a higher court.

The report said the petitioner was one of the joint secretaries of the party, while the court described him only as “S.A.” as he requested not to be identified by his full name.

The development came months after another judge of the same court Justice Henry S Brown also called BNP a terror organization while handing down an identical verdict dismissing asylum petition of another BNP activist belonging to its front organization Swechchhasebak Dal.

The report said “SA” joined BNP’s front organization Jubadal in 2004 and became the party’s joint secretary in 2012.

He entered Canada in 2014 and appealed for political asylum to Canadian government, while the country’s immigration declined to offer him the refuge in August, 2016, terming him as a person “ineligible to enter in Canada”.

The report said after denial from the immigration division the “SA” filed a petition seeking a judicial review of the decision at the Canadian Federal Court.