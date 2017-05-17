Call for more awareness to check ‘spousal violence’ on women

DHAKA : Speakers at a seminar in the city yesterday suggested increasing awareness among both men and women to reduce spousal violence on women and girls, reports BSS.

“We would have to ensure more employment opportunities for women along with creating awareness against violence on them,” said Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmed, speaking at the seminar as chief guest at Mohakhali ICDDR,B auditorium. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) organized the seminar titled “Impact of a Cluster Randomized Controlled Trial (SAFE) in Reducing Violence Against Women and Girls in Urban Slums of Dhaka”.

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN) First Secretary (SRHR and Gender) Dr Annie Vestjens addressed the seminar as special guest. ICDDR,B Senior Consultant Dr Ruchira Tabassum Naved presented a keynote paper while Anna Minj of BRAC, Humaira Aziz of CARE Bangladesh and Iori Kato of UNFPA Bangladesh took part as panel discussants. Dr Ahmed said not only female but also their male counterpart should be aware against violence on women and girls. There is also the need to create more employment opportunities for women so that they can fight against violence on them, he added.

If women can earn and contribute to family expenditures, they would be able to prevent violence on them. Dr Naved in her keynote paper said that around 27 percent of married women reported physical and/or sexual violence, 24 percent reported emotional violence and 7 percent reported economic violence during the last 12 months.