Bus plunge leaves 7 dead in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : Seven people were killed and 35 others injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Naytila Mazar (Korerhat) in Mirsharai upazila on Monday, reports UNB.

Three of the deceased were identified as Rahima Begum, 60, Ismail, 45, and bus driver Ibrahim, 43.

The identities of the rest of deceased are yet to be known. Officer-in-charge of Jorarganj Police Station Jahidul Kabir said the Khagrachhari-bound bus of ‘ Alif Super Paribahan’ from Dhaka fell into the 200 feet-deep ditch after its driver lost control over the steering while giving side to a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving five people dead on the spot and 37 others injured. The injured were admitted to the Mirsharai Mastan Nagar Hospital and the upazila health complex, added the OC.