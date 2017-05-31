Budget information help desk at Sangsad Bhaban

HAKA : The Parliament secretariat is going to launch budget Information help desk from today for providing assistance to the lawmakers for delivering their address at the sixteenth budget session.

With the cooperation of Budget Analysis and Monitoring Unit (BAMU), Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat will set up the desk at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, said a Jatiya Sangsad release.

The parliament secretariat has taken the initiative this year for providing assistance to the lawmakers for delivering their address on the budget issues. The lawmakers can collect much important information from the help desk before addressing in the parliament.

“The budget help desk will play an important role for delivering informative, constructive and lively discussion that to be presented by the lawmakers,” said the release.