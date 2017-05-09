Buddha Purnima today

DHAKA : Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be celebrated in the country on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Buddha Purnima marks Gautama Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death. It falls on the day of the full moon in May.

On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas. He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into ‘nirvana’ at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

Different Buddhist organisations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the day. The day is a public holiday.

Bangladesh Bouddha Sangskritik Parishad will bring out a rally from in front of the National Museum in the city around 8 am on the occasion.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be present at the programme as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh have issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.

In his message, the President said, “Gautama Buddha preached for parity and harmony throughout his life to build a peaceful world.”

He also expressed the hope that the Buddhist community will continue their efforts for the country’s development.

In her message, the Prime Minister hoped that the Buddha community will play an effective role in building Bangladesh as a humanitarian, peaceful and prosperous country through their knowledge, merits and efficiency after being imbued with Gautama Buddha’s message for equality, friendship and his ideals.