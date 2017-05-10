Buddha Purnima celebrated

DHAKA : Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, was celebrated in the country on Wednesday with due fervor, reports UNB.

Different Buddhist organisations arranged various programmes on the occasion. The day was a public holiday.

Bangladesh Bouddha Sangskritik Parishad organised a rally from in front of the National Museum in the city in the morning.

President Abdul Hamid exchanged greetings with members of the Buddhist community at Bangabhaban in the afternoon on the occasion.

Religious Affairs Minister Principal Matior Rahman, Buddhist religious leaders, ambassadors and high commissioners of different predominantly Buddhist countries, including Sri Lanka and Myanmar, representatives of various international organisations and professionals of the Buddhist community attended the reception.