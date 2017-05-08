BU VC congratulates Emmanuel Macron

Barisal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. S.M. Imamul Huq on Monday congratulated newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. S.M. Imamul Huq wished France will defend its progressive and liberal traditions while bringing everyone together under his leadership. Prof. Imamul Huq hoped a healthy and long life to the president and his family.

It is to mention that Prof. Imamul Huq achieved his Doctor of Engineering and Post Doctoral Fellow from the University of Nancy in France. Earlier, he travelled to France a number of times to attend trainings, seminars, symposiums and so on.

He also teaches French language at the Modern Language Center, University of Dhaka for a quite long time. As a leading academician and scientist of the country, Prof. Dr. S.M. Imamul Huq is involved in research on transfer of Arsenic from groundwater to the food chain. His extensive research in this field has been addressed by Department of Physics, University of Harvard. Prof. Imamul Huq is the Founder Director of the Bangladesh-Australia Centre for Environmental Research at the University of Dhaka. Prof Imamul Huq has been the Chairman, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) from August 09, 2009 to August 08, 2011. He chaired the Department of Soil, Water and Environment of the University of Dhaka from 18 August 2005 to 17 August 2008.