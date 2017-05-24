BTRC to run 900 addl buses during Eid, says Quader

DHAKA : Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will run 900 additional buses across the country to ensure smooth journeys of the homebound people during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, reports UNB.

While talking to reporters after a meeting at the BRTC Kamalapur Bus Depot in the city, he also said around 50 of the buses will be kept standby at Mohakhali, Jatrabari, Gabtali and Sayedabad bus terminals until the day before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Besides, the sales of advance BRTC bus tickets will begin seven days before the Eid and the special bus services will begin on June 22 and continue till three days after the greatest festival of Muslims, he added.

A number of monitoring teams will remain stationed on highways round the clock for ensuring smooth journeys of the home-goers and check collection of extra fares from passengers during the Eid rush, the minister said.

He also said 600 buses and 500 trucks will be imported from India under the 2nd Indian Line of Credit (LoC) in December next.

Replying to a query about the Election Commission’s roadmap for the next election, Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said he found it positive.

Earlier, the minister handed over cheques for pension and gratuity to 21 retired BRTC employees.