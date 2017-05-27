BTB penetrates with social media for promoting tourism

DHAKA : Taking the advantage of digitization process, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) is now using different platforms of social media to attract more domestic and international tourists especially the youths, reports BSS.

BTB, the national tourism organization (NTO) of Bangladesh, is now operating its own pages on different social networking sites including facebook, twitter and wechat. “We are getting good response from the travelers as presently about 50,000 people follow us through facebook,” said BTB IT in-charge Shahjahan Kabir. “In our facebook page we are getting various queries daily from both domestic and international tourists about different tourist attractions. We do provide all tourism related information to intending tourists through facbook and other social media sites,” he said. The BTB official said currently social media became a strong tool of marketing for any product. “Keeping this in mind, we are trying to promote our major tourist attractions through social media,” he said.

He said the BTB has also a plan to go for uploading advertisement of Bangladesh tourism in facebook and other social media commercially. The tourism board has already sought additional budgetary allocation in the next financial year for digital marketing through facebook, twitter and youtube.

BTB has also created its own youtube channel where anyone can enjoy visual footages featuring different exciting tourist spots of Bangladesh. “Youtube channel became very crucial now-a-days. Currently, especially young generation of the western world watch youtube more than television,” Shahjahan said.

Besides concentrating in social media, the BTB has also developed a mobile app called “Beautiful Bangladesh”. The app has information about visa process, accommodation, restaurants, transportation, attraction, event calendar, entertainment, shopping and tour calculator. “This app works as a single point tour solution for any tourist, intending to visit Bangladesh. Now we are working on promoting this app at different international tourism fair around the globe,” he said.

The BTB also redesigned its website. “Now our new website is more tourist friendly and informative with eye-catching photographs of our popular and unexplored tourist spots,” he said. The BTB website provides links to Bangladesh tour operators, travel agents, hotels, motels and restaurants to help tourists in making their tour plan for Bangladesh. The BTB took all these digital steps to promote tourism as part of the ongoing digital innovation endeavor of Bangladesh Government.

President of Tour Operator Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) Taufiq Uddin Ahmed said currently the global tourism industry is heavily dependent on online marketing. Foreign tourists mostly choose their destination through surfing different tourism information providing websites, he said. “In this current internet based world, online marketing is a must. There is no other alternative rather taking help of virtual world. It is a positive sign that the government is trying to promote our tourism through online,” Taufiq said.