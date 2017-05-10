Bring child rights on climate talks: HRW

DHAKA : Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday suggested that the discussion on children’s rights and climate change is urgently needed during the meeting of policymakers in Germany over the 2015 Paris climate agreement, reports UNB.

The global rights body in a report issued on Wednesday said Bangladesh is among the countries most affected by climate change, and many families are pushed by natural disasters into deepening poverty -increasing the risk of child marriage.

Over the next 10 days, policymakers from 195 countries are meeting in Bonn, Germany, to discuss how governments should implement the 2015Paris climate agreement.

Climate change’s impact onhealth, access to water, andeducation, among other areas, disproportionately affects children, whose bodies and minds are still developing, the report said.

There is a growing push to address howenvironmentaldegradation harms children.

UNICEF,the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, and the UNOffice of the High Commissioner for Human Rightshave highlighted the negative impact of climate change on children, and the need for government action, it added.

Children who suffer environmental harm should also be able to hold governments and companies that are responsible to account, continued the rights body.