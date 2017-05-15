Bodies of 3 BD citizens to send home from NY Tuesday

DHAKA : Bodies of three Bangladesh nationals, who died in a car crash in the USA, will be sent home from New York on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The namaj-e-janaza of the three deceased will be held at Jamaica Muslim Center (JMC) after the Zuhr prayers on Tuesday, Shameem Ahsan, BangladeshConsul General in New York, told UNB.

Consulate’s representatives will also participate in the janaza, he said.

He said that Shamim Hossain, first secretary of the Consul General of Bangladesh in New York, has already visited houses of the three victims and met the injured at the hospital. He spent almost whole day with the bereaved members of the families and at the hospital.

Hospital authorities were requested to ensure best possible treatment to the injured national, said Shameem Ahsan, adding that the Consulate has taken necessary action to expeditiously attest funeral and other papers on its receipt.

Three Bangladeshi expatriates-Shamsul Islam, 61; and Ataur R Dulal, 34, of Mymensingh and Raihan Islam, 28 — were killed and another was injured critically in a car crash in Northern State Parkway near New York city of USA on Saturday.