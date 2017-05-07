DHAKA : The bodies of Gulshan terror attack ‘masterminds’ Nurul Islam Fahad alias Marzan and his associate Saddam were handed over to welfare organisation Anjuman Mofidul Islam for burial.
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) inspector Abdullah handed over the bodies to Anjuman Mofidul Islam duty officer Mahmudul Hasan, reports UNB.
Bodies of 2 Gulshan attack ‘masterminds’ handed over to Anjuman Mofidul
