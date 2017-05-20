BNP’s ‘Vision 2030’ actually AL’s reproduction: PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday thanked BNP for announcing Vision 2030 shunning the path of destructive politics but criticised it for copying Awami League’s Vision 2021 and 2041, reports UNB.

“I thank the BNP chief for announcing the Vision 2030 after so many years, they gave it as we have done it. It’s fine! Human being learns from other human being… Awami League is a traditional party, everyone will learn from it…this is quite natural,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a two-day special extended meeting of Awami League at her official residence Ganobhaban.

“There’s a proverb ‘Stealing is good until one is caught’…if they want to pass through copying they can do that, the people of Bangladesh will consider it,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling party chief, said BNP will not be able to give anything as in the past although they have announced Vision 2030.

“Those who had looted money, involved in money laundering, misappropriated orphans’ funds, and indulged in terrorism, killing and creating Bangla Bhai in the past what will they give this country?,” she said.

“If we recall the tenures of BNP, their atrocities during 2013, 2014 and 2015, then it reminds me of a fire terrorism that killed people, a fearful situation appears before eyes which were unleashed by BNP. Those who created such a situation they can’t give anything to the nation,” she said.

Hasina said BNP will again indulge in looting if they get the chance to come to power. “They will start taking commission from a new Bhaban that they had done through ‘Haowa Bhaban’ and ‘Khowab Bhaban’. They won’t be able to give anything to the nation,” she said.