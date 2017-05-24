BNP’s Gulshan office symbol of killing: Hasan

DHAKA : Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud yesterday said the BNP activists had killed general people throwing petrol bombs as they got directives from party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office, reports BSS.

“The government should have searched the (Gulshan) office much earlier as it has become the symbol of killing people with petrol bombs,” he said speaking as chief guest at a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club auditorium here.

Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad (BSP) organized the meeting marking 37th homecoming day of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Lawmaker Advocate Navana Akther, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Arun Sarker Rana, BSP President Md Jinnat Ali Jnnah and General Secretary Shahdat Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting with BSP Advisor Hasibur Rahman Manik in the chair.

Hasan Mahmud urged the party men to remain alert to foil any conspiracy against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The country is progressing fast under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding the country is now self-reliant in food.