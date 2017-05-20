BNP’s demo Sunday protesting raid on Khaleda’s office

DHAKA : BNP will stage demonstrations across the country on Sunday in protest against the raid on its Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office, reports UNB.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Earlier in the day, police conducted a raid on Khaleda’s office, following a search warrant issued by the court, to find out whether there is any anti-state document in it.

The drive that began at 7:30am came to an end around 9:30am and there was no recovery of any anti-state document.

Speaking at the discussion, Rizvi said the raid was unfair and cowardly one, and it was carried out as part of the government’s a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’.

“We strongly denounce and protest the drive. BNP will stage demonstrations allover the country today protesting such a filthy incident,” he said.