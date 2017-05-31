BNP slams move to raise gas tariff

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government is raising the gas tariff for ‘widespread corruption’ in the energy sector, reports UNB.

“The government has increased the prices of power, gas and oil in different phases. They even hiked the oil price when it slumped on the international market. They’re raising the energy prices for huge corruption in the sector,” he said.

The BNP leader further said, “The government is cutting people’s pockets to make up the huge expenditure in the power sector due to corruption and plundering in the name of quick rental power plants. We condemn it.”

Talking to reporters while distributing food and clothes among the destitute near Uttara Amin Complex, Fakhrul made the comments reacting to the Supreme Court order clearing the way for increasing the energy prices.

On Tuesday, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain stayed the High Court order that stayed for six months a government decision for raising gas prices for all consumers in the second phase with effect from June 1 next.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said there is no legal bar to raise gas price from June 1 following the Chamber Judge’s decision.