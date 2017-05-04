BNP leader Khokon sent to jail

DHAKA : A court here on Thursday sent BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon to jail in connection with five arson cases filed with Paltan Police Station in the city, reports BSS.

Metropolitan Magistrate Golam Nabi passed the order when the BNP leader surrendered before the court seeking bail in 10 cases.

The court, however, granted bail to him in the five other cases.

All the cases were filed against Khokon during the countrywide blockade enforced by the BNP-led 20-party alliance in 2015.