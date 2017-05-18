BNP leader Aslam Chy gets bail in sedition case

DHAKA : The High Court on Thursday granted bail to BNP joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury in a sedition case filed with Gulshan Police Station, reports UNB.

An HC bench of Justice Miftah Uddin Chowdhury and Justice A N M Bashirullah passed the order after holding final hearing on a rule in this regard.

Meanwhile, the state filed an appeal challenging the bail order, said Deputy Attorney General A K M Moniruzzaman Kabir adding that hearing on the petition is likely to be held on Sunday next.

Barrister A M Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Sakib Mahbub and Barrister Sanjid Siddiqui stood for the BNP leader.

Earlier, plainclothes police arrested Aslam from the capital city on May 15 last year after several local newspapers had published reports attaching more than one photographs of the BNP leader’s meeting with Israeli influential leader Mendi N Safadi.

Later on May 25, police filed the sedition case against him on charge of his involvement in a plot to dethrone elected government through illegal means. Upon his filing bail plea with the High Court, it issued a rule on December 5 last year asking the government and the others concerned to explain why the BNP leader should not be granted regular (permanent) bail.