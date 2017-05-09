BNP doesn’t believe in religious minority-majority division : Khaleda

DHAKA : BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday said her party does not believe in the division of ‘religious minority and majority’, as it is always sincere to protect equal dignity of all religions, reports UNB.

In a message, she said, “Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony. The people of all religions in Bangladesh are bonded with mutual relation of compassion. We don’t believe in the division of religious minority and majority. We all are Bangladeshis.”

The message was issued greeting the members of the Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha Purnima to be celebrated across the country on Wednesday.

The philosophy of Bangladesh nationalism reflects the combined aspirations of the country’s all religious communities and ethnic groups, Khaleda said, adding, “We’re always there to protect the religious harmony and the dignity of all religions, and will do so in the days to come.”

She urged all, regardless of their party, opinion, race, religion and community, to get united to ensure freedom and proper dignity of all citizens of the country.

Khaleda wished all-out success of all the programmes of the day.

Buddha Purnima is a festival that marks Gautam Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death. Lord Buddha was born on a full moon day in May, 563 BC.