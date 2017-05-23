BNP criticizes PM’s Saudi visit finding no other issue: Quader

DHAKA, – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is now talking against Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arab as the party has no other issue for criticizing the government, reports BSS.

“Fifty Muslim countries have joined the meeting held in Saudi Arab…There is no reason to raise any controversy over the meeting. Yet, they (BNP) are now criticizing our Prime Minister’s visit,” he said while visiting ongoing mobile court activities at Airport Road in the city.

Quader said BNP always tries to find issues one after another against the government. But all their issues fail at last, he added.

He said the BNP leaders are now talking about saving democracy, but it was they who killed democracy earlier.

Everybody knows that they had killed 165 people in the name of movement, he added.

Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling party, said beautification would be carried out through outsourcing at all entry points of the capital.