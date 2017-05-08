BNP brands JaPa alliance as ‘AL’s B team’

COMILLA : BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday said the Jatiya Party-led new political alliance, ‘United National Alliance (UNA), has been formed as a ‘B team of Awami League’ to confuse people, reports UNB.

“Ershad has no political ideology. The alliance he has formed is nothing but eyewash. It has been formed to mislead people,” he said.

Rizvi came up with the comment while talking to reporters after appearing before a court here in a case of violence filed against him and other BNP leaders on February 3, 2015.

Earlier on Sunday, Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad announced the journey of his party-led new alliance UNA with 58 parties at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.

Of the 58 parties, only Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Islamic Front have registration with the Election Commission. The 56 other parties belong to two other platforms-the 34-party ‘National Islamic Grand Alliance and 22-party ‘Bangladesh National Alliance’.

Rizvi also said the UNA is an extension of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance as Jatiya Party is still with it.

The BNP leader said their party has been on a movement to restore democracy and people’s rights and will intensify it in the days to come.