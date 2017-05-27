Blake Lively to star in ‘The Husband’s Secret’

Actress Blake Lively is set to star in and executive produce ‘The Husband’s Secret’, an adaptation of the novel by ‘Big Little Lies’ author Liane Moriarty, reports Times of India

The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum will portray Cecilia Fitzpatrick, a busy wife and mother whose perfect life is threatened when she uncovers a secret her husband has been hiding for years. The discovery leads Cecilia to realise her life has been built on both lies and murder. “Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman and Blake Lively’s unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realise Moriarty’s creation,” CBS Films President Terry Press said in a statement.