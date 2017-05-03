Black painting pioneers break award age barrier

One of Britain’s leading black female artists, Lubaina Himid, has become the oldest person to be nominated for British art’s most high-profile award, reports BBC

At 62, Himid is eligible for the £25,000 Turner Prize after the award abolished its ban on over-50s. Another key black British artist is also recognised after the rule change – 52-year-old Hurvin Anderson. The multicultural shortlist is completed by German-born Andrea Buttner and Londoner Rosalind Nashashibi.

In what was once the domain of Young British Artists in the 1990s, the youngest person on the Turner shortlist this year is Nashashibi at 43. The winner will be announced at the Ferens gallery in Hull on 5 December. Analysis – BBC arts editor Will Gompertz said.

Lubaina Himid is likely to get the headlines, although probably not for her powerful, indignant images. It’ll be her age that causes a stir. This is the first year the age restriction of 50-years old or under has been removed from the qualifying conditions for the prize. She is not the only seasoned artist on the list. In fact, all of those shortlisted are comfortably middle-aged.