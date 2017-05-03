Bipasha on working with hubby

“We intend to work together as its always fun. We are like best friends and its fabulous to work together . We have been offered couple of films but nothing has worked well,” Bipasha Basu says reports Hindustan Times.

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, who has completed one year of marital bliss with Karan Singh Grover, has said that the actor has everything that she wanted in her partner and he is like a twin soul. “Life has definitely changed for good post marriage as I have got an amazing partner. I couldn’t have asked for better person that him, its like twin soul as we are very, very similar. I always been person who is always guided by happiness. My main objective in life is to achieve happiness wherever I go so thankfully I have it with my marriage,” she said. Bipasha, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora Khan’s online fashion brand TheLabelLife.com has tied up with ice cream brand Magnum for a limited edition fashion collection they have styled.