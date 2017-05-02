BGB seized Tk 185cr contraband items in Apr

DHAKA : Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods and illegal drugs worth around Tk 185.30 crore carrying out drives across the country, especially frontier ones, in April last, reports UNB.

The paramilitary force also arrested 135 people, including women, for their alleged involvement in smuggling and it handed over 76 people to local police stations for trying to illegally go to neighbouring countries, including India, during the period from April 1-30, said Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BGB Headquarters Mohsin Reza.

It detained 16 Indian nationals for intruding into Bangladesh with 14 of them being handed over to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) later, he said.

Mohsin said around 194 Myanmar nationals were prevented from entering Bangladesh through border during the period.

In the last month, BGB also seized two firearms, three guns, 50 air guns, one sound grenade and seven bullets, he said. The seized smuggled goods include 22,697 Indian saris, 9,105 three-piece sets and shirt pieces, 5,196 metres cloths, 3,813 pieces of readymade garments and 10,184 cft woods while narcotics included 4,100,836 Yaba tablets, 27,502 bottles of Phensidyl syrup and 17,58y bottles of foreign wine.