BD’s prison system better than many countries: Minister

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has claimed that Bangladesh’s prison system is better than many other countries in the world although there is no classification of prisoners in the country, reports UNB.

Asaduzzaman came up with the claim at a programme of the fourth Asia-Pacific Correctional Managers Conference held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Home Minister said these days the balance of prisoners’ rights, demands and humanitarian issues are becoming important in the world context. There has been classification of prisoners in many countries, but still it has not been possible in Bangladesh, and it will be seriously considered in the future, he added.

Asaduzzaman said the security and management of prisons have been ensured, and the government will improve those further by sharing information with other countries.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Bangladesh Prisons Directorate jointly organised the three-day conference with the theme of ‘Balancing security and humanitarian needs within prison’.

He said the ICRC has been working in Bangladesh since the country’s 1971 Liberation War. “It started work actively in 2006 and the Home Ministry has been working with it since 2014.”

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of the Security Services Division of Ministry of Home Affairs Farid Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury said there are currently 73,000 prisoners in Bangladesh. Of them, 74 percent are waiting for hearings in different cases. The present government is firm in dealing with the prisoners and improving the management of prisoners.

He said the central jail was shifted to Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital. There is no other country in the world that has an example of shifting 7,000 prisoners in just one day.

The secretary said steps are being taken to settle the cases quickly to reduce the number of prisoners. And for this, computerised system will be introduced to speed up this process. The process for the amendment to the existing ones and the international standard has begun, he added.

Farid Uddin said the information, what will be shared in the conference related to the current programme with the officers of other countries, will be useful in the future.

Bangladesh’s Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Iftekhar Uddin said, “We’ve developed a dynamic good working relationship with the ICRC and taken part in various discussions with our counterparts in the region over the past several years.”

He went on saying, “We hope the participants will learn from the experiences and observations of neighbouring countries and be inspired to improve their own detention facilities.”

Head of the ICRC’s delegation in Bangladesh Ikhtiyar Aslanov said, “The ICRC encourages Asia-Pacific countries to benefit from each other’s experience in building and managing detention facilities.”

A total of 28 senior correctional managers from across the region have been participating in the conference.

The participating countries are Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vanuatu.

Each country gave an overview of its correctional services and an update on the improvements made and challenges faced since the previous year’s seminar held in Colombo.