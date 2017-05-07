BD to showcase its tourism potential thru’ UNWTO meet

DHAKA : Bangladesh will host an important three-day annual event of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) beginning on May 15 that will help Bangladesh showcase its ‘impeccable natural beauty, ancient relics and warm hospitality’, report UNB.

The 29th Joint Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia and UNWTO Regional Forum on Crisis Communication will be held in Chittagong on May 15-17, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer Dr Md Nasir Uddin told UNB on Sunday.

“It’ll help boost our image abroad. It’s a big achievement for us as we’re going to host such an event for the first time,” he said.

Issues relating to tourism, ethics, sustainable tourism for development and tourism crisis communication will come up broadly during the meeting, another senior official at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism told UNB.

This is an opportunity to let know global participants that Bangladesh is blessed with the potential to be an amazing tourist destination, he said.

Responding to a question, Nasir Uddin said the previous event was held in Japan last year and this year’s meeting will decide the next year’s venue. The event will be held mainly on May 16-17 with registration beginning on May 15.

UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai will lead a high-level delegation at the joint meeting to be held at Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View Hotel, Chittagong.

International tourism experts, UNWTO affiliate members, international and regional organisations and other stakeholders from over 35 countries are expected to attend and discuss sustainable tourism, tourism ethics, safety of tourists and their rights and obligations of tourism service providers.

The United Nations 70th General Assembly has designated 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

This is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the contribution of sustainable tourism to development among public and private sector decision-makers and the public, while mobilising all stakeholders to work together in making tourism a catalyst for positive change, according to UNWTO.

In the context of the universal 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the International Year aims to support a change in policies, business practices and consumer behaviour towards a more sustainable tourism sector than can contribute to the SDGs.

A tour of Chittagong city will be organised for participants on May 16 as part of the event.

The participants will visit tourist attractions in Chittagong – Central Railway Building (CRB), Ethnological Museum, Foy’s Lake, Patenga Sea Beach, Batali Hill, Shrine of Bayezid Bastami and World War II Cemetery during the tour.

Officials said Bangladesh is a unique tourist destination where one can find the scope for all kinds of tourist interest.

Being the world’s single largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans is the pride of the country.

Talking about UNWTO Regional Forum on Crisis Communication to be held on May 16, officials said crises that may come in many different forms: environmental, societal, political, technological, health-related and economic, can deter people from visiting a destination.

The conference is designed to help advance crisis communication coordination and preparedness for all destinations, equip participants to develop crisis communication strategy and explore current strategic communication tools and methodologies and take lessons from others.